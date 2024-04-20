Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.