Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,512 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

