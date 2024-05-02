CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CommScope Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of COMM stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.
In other news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
