Raymond James & Associates Acquires 39,194 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 224.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in fuboTV were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in fuboTV by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.