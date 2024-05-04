FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

