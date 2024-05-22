Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Masimo by 2,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

