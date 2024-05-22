Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

