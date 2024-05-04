iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

