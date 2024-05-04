Truist Financial Corp Has $6.67 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

