Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sailpoint alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Report on Sailpoint

Sailpoint Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Sailpoint stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03. Sailpoint has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $23,213,000.

About Sailpoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.