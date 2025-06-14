Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Sailpoint Stock Down 3.0%
Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $23,213,000.
About Sailpoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
