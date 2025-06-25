The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $17.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chemours news, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,164.38. The trade was a 12.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shane Hostetter purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25,672 shares of company stock worth $251,573 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 73.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.64. Chemours has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

