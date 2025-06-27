Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $288.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

