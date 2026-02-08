Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,843 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21,931.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $406,352.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $489,094.20. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 419,738 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,655 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

