Andrew Beach Acquires 82 Shares of SThree (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 per share, with a total value of £150.88.
Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 82 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.
- On Friday, December 12th, Andrew Beach bought 90 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £149.40.
SThree Stock Performance
STEM opened at GBX 177.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.15. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285. The firm has a market cap of £225.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SThree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.
We provide permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of around 6,000 clients.
