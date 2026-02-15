Giles Wilson Purchases 219 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £151.11.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Giles Wilson purchased 192 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

On Thursday, December 11th, Giles Wilson purchased 197 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £149.72.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 68.62 on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 100.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.18. The company has a market capitalization of £663.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

