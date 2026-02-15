Mary Francis Buys 2,447 Shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Francis acquired 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £11,770.07.

BARC opened at GBX 450.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.66. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 506.40.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Barclays directors (including the chairman and several non-executives) acquired stock on Feb. 11 under the firm’s fee-in-stock policy — routine insider buying by board members can signal confidence and support sentiment. Article Title

Several analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.17.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

