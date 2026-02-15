Ije Nwokori Buys 219 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £151.11.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ije Nwokori purchased 192 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

On Thursday, December 11th, Ije Nwokori purchased 197 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £149.72.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £663.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.02 and a 1-year high of GBX 100.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

Read Our Latest Report on Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

