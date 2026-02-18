Best Blockchain Stocks To Research – February 15th

Get alerts:

Figure Technology Solutions, Core Scientific, and Globant are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Blockchain stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business models or significant operations involve blockchain technology—such as developers of distributed ledgers, cryptocurrency miners and exchanges, wallet and infrastructure providers, or firms building enterprise blockchain solutions. Investors use the term broadly to describe equities that offer exposure to the potential growth (and volatility) of blockchain and related crypto markets, ranging from pure-play blockchain firms to larger companies that integrate or invest in the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

