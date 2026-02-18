eBay Inc. $EBAY Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,144,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 644,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $5,197,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in eBay by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. President Capital dropped their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

