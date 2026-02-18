Syon Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citic Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.