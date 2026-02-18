First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,416. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

