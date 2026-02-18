Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $241,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 5,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft
In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Key Stories Impacting Microsoft
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SeekingAlpha notes a potential Azure reacceleration that could surprise Wall Street — if Azure growth reaccelerates, revenue and margin outlooks would improve and relieve some valuation pressure. Microsoft’s Azure Reacceleration Could Shock Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage arguing Microsoft’s cloud + AI model provides stability — its subscription and enterprise backlog can sustain cash flow while MSFT invests in AI products like Copilot. Microsoft: Cloud And AI-Driven Stability
- Positive Sentiment: Market activity in AI infrastructure suggests durable demand: BlackRock’s big position in Nebius (an AI infra vendor used by MSFT) signals institutional conviction in AI data‑center buildouts that benefit Microsoft’s cloud services. Whale Watching: BlackRock’s Massive Bet on Nebius Group (MSFT)
- Positive Sentiment: Large external capital plans (e.g., Adani’s $100B AI data‑center push with Google & Microsoft ties) point to multi‑year cloud/demand tailwinds for hyperscalers. India’s Adani Group To Invest $100 Billion In AI Data Centers Amid Strategic Partnership With Google, Microsoft
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro bullish view: an AI productivity “miracle” case could lift long‑cycle earnings for cloud/AI leaders, but timing and calibration are uncertain. Scott Bessent’s Case for a 2026 AI Productivity Miracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting MSFT’s pullback sets up a potential bull run if AI investments convert into durable revenue — but also highlights recent deceleration drivers that pressured the stock. Why Microsoft Stock Is Bracing For A Bull Run
- Negative Sentiment: Surveys and experts warn Big Tech may be overinvesting in AI infrastructure — that narrative is driving sector multiple compression and investor caution. Investing Experts Sound Alarm on Big Tech’s Massive AI Spending
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst headlines and downgrades (e.g., TipRanks coverage calling a “lose‑lose” scenario and Melius Research moving MSFT to Hold) are pressuring sentiment and can trigger short‑term selling. ‘A Lose-Lose Situation,’ Says Analyst as Microsoft Stock (MSFT) Faces Downgrade Melius Research Downgrades Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock to Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Product/security risk: coverage of “AI recommendation poisoning” highlights emerging AI safety/reputational threats that could dent enterprise adoption or add compliance costs. “AI Recommendation Poisoning”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sinks on New Threat
Microsoft Price Performance
Microsoft stock opened at $396.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.56. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
