Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $241,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 5,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.

Microsoft stock opened at $396.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.56. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

