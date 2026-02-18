Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $337.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.35.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

