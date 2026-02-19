Aberdeen Group plc Has $16.16 Million Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,937 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Ball worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 395.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Ball Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

