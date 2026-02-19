PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE O opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

