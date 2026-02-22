Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Sells $177,426.56 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $177,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,604,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,959.68. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,072 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $74,078.40.

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,532 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $92,267.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,110 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $172,706.40.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,218 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $313,305.10.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,824 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $94,044.48.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 166,043 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 42.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund pursues this objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued relative to their growth prospects and exhibited attractive dividend yields. To complement its equity holdings, the Fund may also allocate assets to convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-quality fixed-income instruments.

The Fund employs a bottom-up, stock-picking approach, seeking issuers across a broad range of sectors that offer favorable risk-reward dynamics.

