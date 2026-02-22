Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $191,101.72 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $191,101.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,915.60. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.96 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 161.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

