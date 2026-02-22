Sarah Griffis Sells 271,032 Shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $184,301.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,528,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,698.24. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.67 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

