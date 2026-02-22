George Pavlov Buys 10,658 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director George Pavlov bought 10,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $186,301.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,301.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Pavlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, George Pavlov purchased 9,920 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $177,171.20.

On Thursday, February 19th, George Pavlov acquired 4,422 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $77,694.54.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPLT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

MPLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Maplight Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLT. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,672,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,026,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,060,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,687,000.

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

