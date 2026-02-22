George Pavlov Purchases 9,920 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director George Pavlov acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $177,171.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,500. This represents a 65.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 19th, George Pavlov acquired 4,422 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $77,694.54.

On Wednesday, February 18th, George Pavlov bought 10,658 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $186,301.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPLT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93.

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,672,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,026,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,060,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,687,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

