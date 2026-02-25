Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and deep-dive bullish takes argue AI-driven capex will widen Alphabet's competitive moat — Q4 strength (18% revenue growth, 48% Cloud) supports faster recurring revenue and margin expansion, underpinning multi-hundred-dollar price targets.

Shares of GOOG opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.65. The company has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

