First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 80,897 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,897 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

XDEC stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. XDEC was launched on Dec 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

