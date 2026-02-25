Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and deep-dive bullish takes argue AI-driven capex will widen Alphabet’s competitive moat — Q4 strength (18% revenue growth, 48% Cloud) supports faster recurring revenue and margin expansion, underpinning multi-hundred-dollar price targets. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

