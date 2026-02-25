Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 2,694 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $255.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $453.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

