First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Johnson Rice lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and production growth — EOG reported $2.27 EPS vs. $2.21 consensus, posted solid margins and ROE, and said fourth‑quarter production climbed; management cited stronger natural gas realizations offsetting lower crude. This beat + rising output is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Read More.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

