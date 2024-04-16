Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.51. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

