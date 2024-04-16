NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

