Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.10. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

