Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,714,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,308,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

