Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

