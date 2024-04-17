The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $433.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average of $365.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

