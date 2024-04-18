36,900 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $54.32 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.