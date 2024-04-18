Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,152 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.