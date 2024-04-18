Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 18,449.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Repligen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.59, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

