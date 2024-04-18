Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.68

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 231281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

