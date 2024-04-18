Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 17,700 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

