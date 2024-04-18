NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,749,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $840.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

