TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.35

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 294748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TELUS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

