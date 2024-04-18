Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Whirlpool by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

