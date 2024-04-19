Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 640,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

